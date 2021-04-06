Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.14 Million in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Azul as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Azul by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

