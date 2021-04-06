Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.28 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 269,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NVT opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

