Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.32 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,512 shares of company stock valued at $994,921 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

