Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.36 Million in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHVIU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,640,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,600,000.

GHVIU opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

