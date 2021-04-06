Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,261 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

WSC stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

