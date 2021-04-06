Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of uniQure worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.