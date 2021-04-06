Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $8.12 Million Investment in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

