Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,854,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 332,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 286,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.