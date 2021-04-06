Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 565,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.34% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,960,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

