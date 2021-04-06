Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 42,588 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,599,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

AGIO stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

