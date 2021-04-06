Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $7,695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,742,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

CTAQU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.