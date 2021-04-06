Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 457,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

