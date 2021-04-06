Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,500 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,118.40. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

