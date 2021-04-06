Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

