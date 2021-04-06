Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of PJT Partners worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

