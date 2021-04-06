Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 157,081 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,081 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.78% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ LORL opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.