Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000.

NYSE BFT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

