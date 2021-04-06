Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 35,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

LPLA opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $333,128.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,982,020.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

