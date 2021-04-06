Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 95,549 Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,549 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.52% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

