Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $6.04 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.