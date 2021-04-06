Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $197,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after buying an additional 238,330 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

