Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.29% of IG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,130,000.

NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

