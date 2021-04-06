Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,876 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of RealPage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

