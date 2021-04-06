Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910,245 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.