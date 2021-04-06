Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 4.9%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 18,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,672,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

