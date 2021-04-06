Humaniq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $138,169.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $138,169.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00058463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00675419 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00075656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

