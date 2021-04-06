Humanscape Hits Market Capitalization of $136.55 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $136.55 million and approximately $213,075.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

