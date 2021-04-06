HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $439.35 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. HUSD has a market cap of $772.85 million and approximately $439.35 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 771,604,740 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

