HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 255.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,099 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of HUYA worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in HUYA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in HUYA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

HUYA stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

