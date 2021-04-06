Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.47 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $19.15 million and $2.47 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

