Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 3.6%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 4,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,086,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

