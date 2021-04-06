HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Cap Tops $13.16 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $410,827.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.