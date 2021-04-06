HyperExchange Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $31,303.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00287338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00750310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.38 or 0.99899875 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.