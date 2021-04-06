Hyve (HYVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Hyve has a market cap of $6.35 million and $1.19 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hyve token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,504,434 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.