I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.91 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $26,382.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00482418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.20 or 0.04495325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,792,702 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

