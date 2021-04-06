iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.65

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.65 and last traded at C$70.41, with a volume of 8337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.00.

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.29.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.1899995 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.