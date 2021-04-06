IAC/InterActiveCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,395 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,650,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.83. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

