IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,257. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 478,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

