Ian Sutherland Purchases 6,441 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,450,700.

TSE MKP traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.37.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4191357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

