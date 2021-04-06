Ian Sutherland Purchases 6,441 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,450,700.

TSE MKP traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.37.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4191357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

