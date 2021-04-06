Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBDRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 102,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

