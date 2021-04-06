Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON:IBST opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.98. The company has a market capitalization of £919.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

