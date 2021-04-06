ICE ROCK MINING Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,007.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $474,809.05 and $44,007.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00273546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00114436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00762151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.61 or 0.99893094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

