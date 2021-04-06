ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

