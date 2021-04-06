ICHI Price Reaches $16.87 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ICHI has a market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $183,684.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.87 or 0.00029109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00274467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.00772456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.05 or 0.99860040 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,718,917 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.