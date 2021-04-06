Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.89

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.89 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 135,046 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £695.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In other Ideagen news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.