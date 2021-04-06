Idena 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,057.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $36,057.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,033,095 coins and its circulating supply is 39,555,290 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Idena

