Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/25/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/25/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/25/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

3/25/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/19/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/4/2021 – Idera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,257 shares of company stock worth $61,167. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

