IDEX (IDEX) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $83.50 million and $6.59 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

