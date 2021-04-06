IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.07

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.07 and last traded at $215.95, with a volume of 3067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.66.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

