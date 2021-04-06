IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.07

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.07 and last traded at $215.95, with a volume of 3067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.66.
IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.
The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
