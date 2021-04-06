IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $209,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDXX stock opened at $491.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.37 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

